Destiny 2 Weekly Reset 1/2 – 1/8: Final Week for Dawning Rewards

The December 26 Destiny 2 weekly reset continues The Dawning celebration to the Tower. There’s lots to do for this event, so make sure to check it out. This week’s Flashpoint is on Io, bringing players back to the Hive and Taken infested planet for yet another luminous engram. Don’t forget to purchase Cayde’s treasure maps leading to the chests in this area too. The Nightfall has the torrent modifier again, so it should be a fun one this week.

Destiny 2 Weekly Reset 1/2 – 1/8

Nightfall: A Garden World

Infinite Forest, Try to find the moment in time when Panoptes was created.

Note that this week’s Nightfall will require you to own Curse of Osiris.

Modifiers

Torrent – Boundless power erupts from within. Your abilities recharge much faster.

Timewarp: Zero Hour –The mission timer cannot be extended. Choose your battles carefully.

Challenges

Speed Of Dark: Complete the Nightfall with at least 5 minutes remaining.

Unbroken: Complete the Nightfall with fewer than 3 deaths.

Shielded Minotaurs: Kill the Shielded Minotaurs in under 90 seconds

Flashpoint: Io

Complete public events on Io. Make sure to check out our Heroic Public Events guide to get the most credit for doing these public events, and a chance at exotics!

Leviathan Raid Rotation

Royal Pools

The Gauntlet

Pleasure Gardens

Calus

Raid Challenge: Pleasure Gardens

Meditations

Visit Ikora to replay story missions and earn tokens that can be redeemed for rewards.

Fury: Help Ikora use the Warmind on Io to learn more about the Almighty—and turn the tide of the war.

Help Ikora use the Warmind on Io to learn more about the Almighty—and turn the tide of the war. Sacrilege: Since the loss of her Light, Ikora has many questions—and she’s not leaving Io without answers.

Since the loss of her Light, Ikora has many questions—and she’s not leaving Io without answers. The Gateway: (Curse of Osiris mission, must have expansion to play)

Faction Weapons for Sale

Each week, you can buy a certain weapon from each vendor. These weapons require you to have turned in ten reward engrams first before you can purchase them. This total is accounted across all of your time playing Destiny 2, not just this week. These are this week’s weapons for sale.

Devrim Kay: Flash and Thunder – Shotgun

Sloan: Nox Echo III – Fusion Rifle

Asher Mir: Widow's Bite – Sniper Rifle

Failsafe: Seven-Six-Five – Scout Rifle

Commander Zavala: Curtain Call – Rocket Launcher

Lord Shaxx: Play of the Game – Grenade Launcher

Eververse Inventory

Every week, the items for sale for Bright Dust at Eververse rotate out. Here are this week’s items.

Funky Dance Legendary Emote – 700 Bright Dust

Can-Do Attitude Rare Emote – 400 Bright Dust

Arondight Legendary Sparrow – 600 Bright Dust

Armcoat Legendary Ship – 500 Bright Dust

Particle Accelerator Exotic Weapon Ornament (Graviton Lance) – 1,250 Bright Dust

War Beast Skin Exotic Weapon Ornament (Legend of Acrius) – 800 Bright Dust

Omega Armor (Arms) – 800 Bright Dust

Precious Metals Shell Legendary Ghost – 400 Bright Dust

Purple Beam Effects Rare Transmat Effect – 450 Bright Dust

Veist Poison Shimmer Shader – 40 Bright Dust

Hakke History Polish Shader – 40 Bright Dust

Fireteam Medallion Consumable – 50 Bright Dust

Gleaming Boon of the Vanguard Consumable – 350 Bright Dust

Gleaming Boon of the Crucible Consumable – 750 Bright Dust

The Dawning

Snowball Fights

Snowball Fights – You can use snowballs to attack enemies in Strikes or pelt friends in the Tower. Enemies defeated by snowballs are counted on the Dawning emblem.

Gifts

Gifts – Gift schematics offer a chase for specific items. Get these near Ikora and complete the objectives to get exclusive items.

The Dawning Milestones

The Dawning Milestones – Completing The Dawning Milestones will reward you with Dawning Engrams that contain exlcusive limited time Dawning themed cosmetic items.

Mayhem Crucible

Mayhem Crucible – It's all Supers, Grenades, and heavy weapons! Recharge rates for all are dramatically increased, so go crazy!

Eververse Items for Sale

Eververse Items for Sale – Some Dawning items are available for sale at Eververse and can be purchased using Bright Dust.

Dawning Armor Class Item – 800 Bright Dust

Dawning Armor Helmet – 1200 Bright Dust

Chill of Winter Sparrow (Exotic) – 2500 Bright Dust

Winter Lotus Ghost Shell (Exotic) – 2850 Bright Dust

Excited Dance Emote – 700 Bright Dust

Green Dawning Lantern Transmat Effect – 450 Bright Dust

Don’t forget to visit the Tower and pick up any quests or quest items you may need for the week, such as Cayde-6’s treasure maps, which place chests on Mercury this week. You can also head to Mercury to pick up more Lost Verses from Brother Vance to earn forge weapons (Curse of Osiris only).

The Destiny 2 weekly reset occurs every Tuesday morning at 9:00 AM Pacific. The following activities are reset each week, allowing you to earn new rewards for completing them.

Weekly Milestones Call to Arms Crucible Milestone Destination Flashpoint Milestone Heroic Strike Milestone Clan XP Milestone Weekly Challenges Milestone

Ikora Meditations (Replay story)

Heroic Adventures on Mercury

Eververse Bright Dust Inventory

Clan XP Rewards

Cayde-6 Treasure Maps

Raid Keys and Rewards

The weekly reset allows you to earn new rewards per character, except the Cayde-6 treasure maps which are account based. Destiny 2 Nightfalls are difficult timer based strikes. Rotating modifiers will allow you to earn additional time in various ways.

There is also a daily reset that occurs at the same time daily, resetting the challenges for each activity and replayable adventures at each patrol location.

Check out our Destiny 2 Leviathan Raid guide to see how best to handle Calus’ challenges. Not ready for the Raid? Our Destiny 2 endgame guide covers how to get yourself leveled up after the campaign is over.