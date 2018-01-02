NJPW Stars Will Officially Be in Fire Pro Wrestling World

New Japan Pro Wrestling just announced that they’re getting an official video game, although it’s one we’re already well aware of. The stars of New Japan Pro Wrestling will be officially coming to Fire Pro Wrestling World when it arrives on PlayStation 4. The Spike Chunsoft title will allow players to control their favorite NJPW stars and compete in matches. It’s been out on PC since last year, and is set to arrive on PlayStation 4 in 2018.

The game was announced at the Wrestle Kingdom 2018 Fan Festa ahead of the company’s biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 12. The event will take place at the Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2018. It will feature a number of highly anticipated matches including Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito, and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho.

Here’s more on the upcoming Fire Pro Wrestling World:

The greatest grappling game returns to take on the world!

Customize every aspect of the match, from your wrestler to the ring itself, in your fight for the championship belt. PLAY ONLINE

Organize exhibition matches, tournaments, leagues, championship bouts and battle royals with players from around the world.

Modes include Deathmatch (steel cage, barbed wire or landmines), MMA rules and no-holds barred Gruesome Fighting.

Create your dream wrestler from over a thousand devastating moves and even more body parts to battle for custom championship belts. Personalize the ring, mat logos and even the referee!

Give your creations personalities with a robust CPU logic system that defines their every action. Does your wrestler play to the crowd, or play dirty? You provide actors for the ringside drama.

Fire Pro Wrestling World is set to release in 2018 for PlayStation 4.