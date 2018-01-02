Rating Hints that Hello Neighbor is Coming to PlayStation 4

Thanks to a recent PEGI listing, it seems like the recently released stealth horror game Hello Neighbor – recently released on the PC and Xbox One – is making its way to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

PEGI, the European equivalent for the U.S. ESRB, is a fairly legitimate source, although they did have the release dates for both games pegged as December 2017. While this doesn’t mean the game won’t ever be out for the PlayStation 4 – PEGI could have simply submitted the listing earlier and not been able to meet the date – but fans of the game will just have to wait and see in the meantime.

For more information on Hello Neighbor, make sure to check out a brief description of the game below:

Hello Neighbor is a stealth horror game about sneaking into your neighbor’s house to figure out what horrible secrets he’s hiding in the basement. You play against an advanced AI that learns from your every move. Really enjoying climbing through that backyard window? Expect a bear trap there. Sneaking through the front door? There’ll be cameras there soon. Trying to escape? The Neighbor will find a shortcut and catch you. Suspenseful horror gameplay that focuses on sneaking around your neighbor’s house

Constantly evolving experience where the Neighbor’s AI counters your moves, and learns from what you do

Sandbox-style gameplay with plenty of environmental interaction and physics

[Source: PEGI via Gameranx]