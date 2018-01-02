Latest Trailer for Futuristic Racer Lightfield Shows Off Wondrous Locales

Sony just put out a new Lightfield PS4 trailer on their YouTube channel. If you’re not familiar with the futuristic racer, it came out late last year, and has players going high speeds through some exciting locales. The latest video focuses on the environments you’ll see in the title.

Check out the environment highlight trailer below:

Here’s the official description of Lightfield from the publisher:

Lightfield is a hyper futuristic racing game with a special parkour twist. Players can drive on any surface including walls, tunnels and sci-fi architecture to piece together the fastest racing line. Only by mastering their anti- gravity spaceship and finding the best omnidirectional route can you race to the top. Besides three single player modes (classic race, exploration and time trial) the game features both online and local multiplayer for up to four players, and sets the right racing mood with abstract futuristic visuals and electronic music by Viennese musician Zanshin. “Over the last month we have shown Lightfield at events like PAX, gamescom and GDC and we’re constantly surprised by the new creative ways players take advantage of tracks and figure out new shortcuts.”, said Simon Wallner co-founder of Lost in the Garden. “We really can’t wait to see what best times and race lines players will figure out once they get their hands on the game properly”.

The developers also spoke about bringing Lightfield to PSVR:

Asked about a possible PlayStation VR version, studio co-founder Simon Wallner said, “Oh, we’d love to bring it to VR, but from very early tests I can tell you that it would be quite an exciting ride. With this fast-paced gameplay and the ship and the world constantly jumping, moving, and spinning it might not be a game for those that get cyber-sick easily.”

Lightfield released September 26 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.