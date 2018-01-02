PlayStation Store Global Update – January 2, 2018

North American Update

January’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

RollerCoaster Legends ($4.99)

PS4 Games

10tons Cyberpunk Bundle ($26.99)

Call of Duty®: WWII + Destiny 2 Bundle ($119.99)

Defunct ($14.99/PS+ $10.49)

Defunct Deluxe Edition ($19.99/PS+ $13.99)

Poker Starter pack ($23.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Crossout – ‘Frostburn’ Pack ($39.99)

Dead by Daylight: Head Case ($3.99)

Defunct – Theme and Avatar Bundle ($5.99/PS+ $4.19)

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Extra Encore Pack ($7.99)

LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2 Agents of Atlas Character Pack ($1.99)

NASCAR Heat 2: December Free Toyota Pack (Free)

NASCAR Heat 2: December Jumbo Expansion ($9.99)

NASCAR Heat 2: December Value Pack ($4.99)

Sonic Forces: SUPER SONIC (Free)

World of Tanks: Tanksmas Lights ($20.99)

