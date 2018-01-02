PSA: Don’t Miss the Warframe Booster Pack Free to PS Plus Members

Along with January’s PlayStation Plus free games that went live today, PS Plus subscribers can get an extra bonus for free until February 13. The PlayStation Plus Booster Pack II Bundle for Warframe will get players some extra bonuses in the free-to-play title, including credits and a skin. Here’s everything that’s included in the Warframe PlayStation Plus Booster Pack II Bundle:

100 Platinum

50,000 Credits

Akmagnus Dual Pistols

Akmagnus Obsidian Skin

3-Day Affinity Booster

3-Day Credit Booster

Dragon Mod Pack

Be sure to redeem the booster pack before it goes away on February 13 though. Even if you don’t play Warframe, it’s worth adding the booster pack so that you have these extras in the chance you do decide to play. Might even be a good time to give the game a go for the first time, if you’ve yet to try it out.

Warframe is a free-to-play game that launched alongside the PS4 back in 2013. Our review said that finding a group of like minded gamers to play with seemed to be the key to enjoying Warframe, though a lot as changed in the four years since it first launched.

Gameplay is where this game can shine or be a total pain. The game is designed to be played cooperatively and when you get a group of gamers together willing to work as a team, it’s great. Get a group of gamers together wanting to do their own thing, and the game loses its luster. One of the game types is called Defense, where wave after wave of aliens come at you trying to destroy an artifact. Working together as a team, a small group can work together to hold that position as if they were larger in numbers. The problem arises when you have a couple of guys go their own way and try to Rambo it through the aliens. They may earn more kills than you, but the overall objective can be lost much easier. Finding a group of like-minded gamers is definitely a plus and really is key to fully enjoying the game.

Most recently, Warframe enjoyed the release of the Plains of Eidolon expansion, which brought a day/night cycle, and a ton of other additions and enhancements to the game. Will you be grabbing the Warframe PlayStation Plus Booster Pack II Bundle and playing the free-to-play game this month?

[Source: PS Blog]