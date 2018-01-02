Here’s a Look at Amazon’s Top 10 Best Selling Video Games of 2017

With 2019 now officially here, it’s time to take a look back at last year to see what was and wasn’t so good. The folks over at Amazon have done just that, compiling lists of what sold best on their site throughout the year, and in the video game department, you’ll see a lot of familiar faces.

While the best sellers list is littered with things like $10-50 PlayStation Network cards and subscriptions to PlayStation Plus, there’s also a couple of accessories on the list, including things like a DualShock 4 controller and other controllers for the Xbox and Nintendo Switch. When it comes to games, however, the top 10 best sellers for 2017 is a fairly varied mix, so take a look at those below (via Nintendo Life):

Super Mario Odyssey Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) Horizon Zero Dawn Call of Duty: WWII (PS4) Call of Duty: WWII (Xbox One) Splatoon 2 Pokemon Ultra Sun Pokemon Ultra Moon The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Wii U)

As you can tell from the list above, the best selling games were a bit dominated by Nintendo, but a couple of PlayStation hits did crack into the top 5, as Horizon Zero Dawn and the ever popular Call of Duty: WWII sold well enough to give itself a spot on the best sellers of 2017. For a look back at Horizon Zero Dawn, make sure to check out our review of the game below:

Horizon Zero Dawn is an early contender for game of the year. Guerrilla Games has outdone themselves, in astounding fashion. This is a glorious game, the result of a team of masterful artisans who not only had a story that they wished to tell, but a world that was living inside of them which they wanted to share with us all. Now, we get to play inside their creation, and it is a breathtaking experience to behold. A massive, open world filled with equally massive, terrifying robots, juxtaposed against the beauty of the Earth, nature fighting back the darkness as it tends to do. Horizon Zero Dawn is the kind of game you play to get lost in, and can be enjoyed by players of all types. This could be the beginning of a stellar franchise, and there is something for everyone here. If you own a PS4, you owe it to yourself to give Horizon Zero Dawn a go.

