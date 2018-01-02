The Witness Physical Release Spotted on Amazon Italy

A listing on Amazon Italy indicates that Jonathan Blow’s The Witness will be receiving a physical release. Details are extremely light as the store page just shows temporary box-art and doesn’t include a price, but this is good news for those that passed up the puzzle game due to its digital-only nature. The Witness originally released in 2016 to critical acclaim, as its maze-like puzzles and overall world managed to impress players and critics alike.

For even more on the puzzle game, check out our The Witness review. Here’s what reviewer Chandler Wood had to say when it released:

The modern era of gaming has done away with that kind of tactile connection to a digital experience. Everything is either stored within the game or freely available on the internet. The Witness uses an asset long available but largely forgotten to most developers: the player’s mind. It requires discovery, perception, and real power of the mind, something decidedly missing from modern gaming as we gain more and more technological capability. This primordial approach is both The Witness‘ biggest asset, and what will inevitably turn some players away. I realize that I’ve written a lot about The Witness, seemingly without saying much about it at all. That’s for the best. I can’t say much about it, and I certainly can’t go into detail. It’s a brilliant, beautiful, masterfully crafted work, and the more you discover, the more apparent it is.

The Witness is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile.

[Source: @ManuelStanislao]