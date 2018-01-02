The Green Bay Packers Are Big Fans of Dragon Ball Fighterz

Dragon Ball FighterZ is set to release January 26, and Bandai Namco are teaming up with the Green Bay Packers to do a fun promotional video. They released a teaser that shows two of the team’s football players going at it. The full video is set to release later today and will feature the following players: Mike Daniels, Chris Odom, Brett Hundley Jr., and Justin McCray. The former two appear in the teaser video.

Check out the Dragon Ball FighterZ Green Bay Packers teaser trailer below:

For even more on the fighting game, you can check out our E3 2017 Dragon Ball FighterZ preview in order to learn more. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say about it:

Since it is a Dragon Ball game, there’s also a big focus on mobility. By hitting the right trigger, players can use a special homing dash that’ll avoid Ki attacks. That’s not all, as they can also do a warp attack called Vanish that has players teleport behind their opponent and land an attack. That costs a gauge of energy, though, so it’s important that these special moves are used in moderation. The fighting in Dragon Ball FighterZ is just as fun as it looks. The combat is instantly accessible to anyone that has played a fighting game, but there’s enough unique systems in play that competitive players will have to spend plenty of time learning the ins and outs. Going off of Arc System Works’ track record, this isn’t a game that Dragon Ball fans will want to miss out on.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26, 2018.