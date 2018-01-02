Yesterday Origins and Rock Boshers DX Limited Run Copies Release on Friday

The first Limited Run Games sale of 2018 will kick off later this week. The company announced that both Rock Boshers DX: Director’s Cut and Yesterday Origins will go up on Friday, January 5, 2018. The former title will be available on both PlayStation 4 and Vita, while the latter is only for PlayStation 4. Yesterday Origins will be limited to just 2,000 copies, and there’ll be 2,500 copies of Rock Boshers DX. The copies will be split into two batches, with the first going on sale at 10AM Eastern Time, while the second batch hits at 6PM Eastern Time.

Check out the full descriptions of both games below!

Rock Boshers DX: Director’s Cut:

Originally created as a ZX Spectrum “demake” of Volition’s popular Red Faction series, Rock Boshers DX: Director’s Cut is a nostalgia trip like no other. This is our second release from developer Tikipod, who were behind last January’s Aqua Kitty DX release. A young Queen Victoria, tired of her dull Royal duties sneaks away incognito – in search of adventure on the recently colonized planet of Mars. Upon arrival, a double cross follows where both she and her fellow travelers are captured and forced to bosh rocks in the deep Martian mines. Help her fight her way across Mars and attempt to escape back home in this exceedingly RETRO ARCADE ADVENTURE! Created to look, feel and sound like a truly 8-bit video game from the 1980s – Rock Boshers DX: Director’s Cut mixes top-down and side-on 8-way directional shooting action. See amazing sights as you journey across Mars – drawn from an eye popping palette of colors. Players can choose from “NES-style” or “ZX Spectrum style” art modes. Whatever suits your nostalgia best! Rock Boshers DX: Director’s Cut is available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. Both platforms are limited to 2,500 copies each and retail for $24.99.

Yesterday Origins:

Yesterday Origins is the latest critically-acclaimed 3D adventure game from Pendulo Studios, creators of the beloved Runaway series! Yesterday Origins takes the immortal heroes, John Yesterday and his other half Pauline, not only across the world, but across history itself. This interwoven narration gives the plot depth and richness. It’s 1481. In the dead of night, young John is publicly humiliated and dragged through the street. He is imprisoned by the Spanish Inquisition under suspicion of witchcraft. Later, he undergoes an alchemical transformation making him immortal. But something goes wrong, after each resurrection, John completely forgets who he is. In the current day, John is living with Pauline, his immortal partner, in Paris. They are searching for an artifact that will help them. During their investigation, they will have to face dangerous new characters who want to steal their secrets… Yesterday Origins is $24.99 and limited to only 2,000 copies. It is tied with Super GunWorld 2 as being the second rarest North American PlayStation 4 release, behind our Saturday Morning RPG release. Don’t miss your chance to own a North American physical copy of the game!

Both games will be available on Friday, January 5, 2018.