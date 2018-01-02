PSLS  •  News  •  PlayStation Plus News - PS4, PS3, PS Vita  •  PS Vita / PlayStation Vita News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS3 / PlayStation 3 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates

PSA: You Can Now Redeem January’s PlayStation Plus Free Games

January 2, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

January PlayStation Plus Games

Today is the first day that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to redeem the January PlayStation Plus games. The free games for January will go away on February 6, 2018. That means players still have plenty of time to redeem games like Batman: The Telltale SeriesDeus Ex: Mankind DividedStarblood Arena, The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, and more. It’s definitely a solid month (check out how it compares to Games with Gold).

Of course, when that time comes there’ll be new PlayStation Plus games in place of it. New additions to the line-up will take place in February 2018. There’s no word on what those games will be just yet.

Here are the PlayStation Plus games that left and entered the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection today in North America and Europe:

Leaving the Instant Game Collection

Entering the Instant Game Collection in North America and Europe

What do you think of the January 2018 PlayStation Plus free games? Which free PlayStation 4 game of the selection will you be playing first? Are you happy or disappointed with the list? Let us know what you think about all of the PlayStation Plus bonuses in the comment section below!

