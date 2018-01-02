PSA: You Can Now Redeem January’s PlayStation Plus Free Games
Today is the first day that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to redeem the January PlayStation Plus games. The free games for January will go away on February 6, 2018. That means players still have plenty of time to redeem games like Batman: The Telltale Series, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Starblood Arena, The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, and more. It’s definitely a solid month (check out how it compares to Games with Gold).
Of course, when that time comes there’ll be new PlayStation Plus games in place of it. New additions to the line-up will take place in February 2018. There’s no word on what those games will be just yet.
Here are the PlayStation Plus games that left and entered the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection today in North America and Europe:
Leaving the Instant Game Collection
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition (PS4)
- Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends (PS4)
- XBlaze Lost: Memories (PS3)
- Syberia Collection (PS3)
- Forma 8 (PS Vita & PS4)
- Wanted Corp (PS Vita)
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PSVR)
Entering the Instant Game Collection in North America and Europe
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)
- Batman: The Telltale Series (PS4)
- Starblood Arena (PSVR)
- Sacred 3 (PS3)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (PS3)
- Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness (Vita)
- Uncanny Valley (PS Vita, PS4)
