Here are the Call of Duty: WWII Twitch Prime Rewards for January

Last month, Activision and Twitch partnered up to offer Twitch Prime subscribers special loot each month for Call of Duty: WWII. The first bundle of gear was centered around the winter event happening in the game, and now we know what will be coming to players in the month of January.

According to Twitch in a recent announcement, players who subscribe to Twitch Prime and connect their account to their Call of Duty account will receive a free Rare Supply Drop, which guarantees one Rare item and has an increased chance of an Epic or Heroic item. In addition to that, members will also receive one Epic Supply Drop, which guarantees one Epic item with an increased chance for higher level items. As it stands, Epic Supply Drops are not found within the game, so it seems as if this is a special reward strictly for Twitch Prime subscribers.

For more information on Call of Duty: WWII, make sure to check out our review of the game below:

World War II was the right move. Call of Duty reaches back to its roots to bring players an entry worthy of the series’ namesake. The campaign is emotional, multiplayer is classic, and Nazi Zombies is downright dark and terrifying. No matter which kind of player you are, there is something for everyone, whether it’s a cinematic story, a competitive and social multiplayer, or an immensely difficult battle against undead Nazis. Call of Duty: WWII is another incredible package of experiences, each distinct from the others, but tied together by the unifying themes of World War II that deserve your attention.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now.

[Source: DualShockers]