Destiny 2 Update 1.1.1.2 Patch Notes Available, Unlocks Events for Those That Don’t Own Expansions

Today’s maintenance downtime is over and Destiny 2 hotfix 1.1.1.2 is available. As announced, this hotix simple re-enables access to Iron Banner and Faction Rallies for players that do not own the Curse of Osiris expansion, so that vanilla Destiny players can continue to participate in some of the game’s big events. Though the patch notes don’t specifically call out other changes, I would be surprised if Bungie didn’t slip in a few things to lay the groundwork for future updates. Here are the Destiny 2 update 1.1.1.2 patch notes.

Destiny 2 Update 1.1.1.2 Patch Notes Iron Banner Players who do not own Curse of Osiris may once again access Iron Banner when available Faction Rallies Players who do not own Curse of Osiris may once again pledge to Factions during Faction Rally events

As the new year came around, Bungie Community Manager DeeJ tweeted out a greeting and said that the studio has a lot to talk about in 2018. This week is the final week of Destiny 2’s Dawning event, something that has gotten fans up in arms against Eververse. Bungie has said that they hear the feedback regarding Eververse’s microtransactions and will talk more about it now that it’s the new year. There will also be an update next week regarding the timing for live events like Faction Rallies and Iron Banner, which missed December due to the outcry over being locked behind the Curse of Osiris DLC.

If anything additional is discovered in this patch, the Destiny community will surely find it and we’ll let you know. I recently wrote about how Destiny 2’s reward impermanence makes accomplishments in the game feel meaningless. I hope that Bungie’s updates will address this point, making me feel like a powerful guardian who makes a difference, and is aptly rewarded for doing so. We’ll keep you updated on how Bungie plans on updating Destiny 2 this year.

[Source: Bungie]