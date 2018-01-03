Dragon Ball FighterZ Will Be at Awesome Games Done Quick 2017

Tokyo Attack has teamed up with Bandai Namco to bring Dragon Ball FighterZ to Awesome Games Done Quick. There will be an arcade cabinet of the game that will allow those attending the charity speedrunning event in Herndon, Virginia to play the upcoming fighting game. The demo will be live at the event from January 7 through January 13, 2018. That’s a full six days of quality playing time!

Check out the official announcement below:

Looking to try out Dragon Ball FighterZ early? We've teamed up with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. to bring the demo to @GamesDoneQuick ! pic.twitter.com/zZyB4OHBzp — Tokyo Attack (@TokyoAttack) December 31, 2017

For even more on the fighting game, you can check out our E3 2017 Dragon Ball FighterZ preview in order to learn more. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say about it:

Since it is a Dragon Ball game, there’s also a big focus on mobility. By hitting the right trigger, players can use a special homing dash that’ll avoid Ki attacks. That’s not all, as they can also do a warp attack called Vanish that has players teleport behind their opponent and land an attack. That costs a gauge of energy, though, so it’s important that these special moves are used in moderation. The fighting in Dragon Ball FighterZ is just as fun as it looks. The combat is instantly accessible to anyone that has played a fighting game, but there’s enough unique systems in play that competitive players will have to spend plenty of time learning the ins and outs. Going off of Arc System Works’ track record, this isn’t a game that Dragon Ball fans will want to miss out on.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26, 2018.

[Source: Shoryuken]