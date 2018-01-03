Producer Says Far Cry 5 Testicle Hunting Mission is Part of Game’s Variety

When it comes to the world of Far Cry, there’s always something to do. Whether it be going out and hunting or completing side missions for other characters, there’s usually something to keep the player busy as you go about your day. In 2018, Far Cry 5 players will be able to do something that hasn’t been done before in the Far Cry world: go hunting for fresh testicles.

In the upcoming Far Cry 5, players will have the opportunity to accept and participate in a side mission that involves hunting down testicles for the local culinary celebration known as the Testy Festy. Due to how ridiculous the mission is in its nature, the folks at GamesRadar spoke to Dan Hay – the executive producer for Far Cry 5 – about how the mission came about.

Speaking to the mission, Hay referenced how big the game aims to be, Hay said that there has to be a variety of experiences for players. “So that one minute you have something that’s poignant, and the next minute you have something that’s crazy, and that it’s always surprising.”

Hay continued, saying that the key to creating a mission like Testy Festy is making it as charming as possible. “”That’s the thing that’s really tricky: injecting charm into it with something like the right song. Each character and story has a little idiosyncrasy to it.That’s the process, finding what it is that makes it weird and wonderful.”

There’s more information to be found about the mission and about Hay’s quest to make Far Cry 5 as different as possible over at GamesRadar, but if this is the only thing you see, at least know that the testicle hunting mission is done with taste and care.

[Source: GamesRadar]