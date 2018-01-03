Three New Sucker Punch Jobs Listings Appear, Looking to Fill Three Key Roles

A series of brand new job postings have gone up that reveal that Sucker Punch is currently looking for a Systems Designer, a Senior Environment Artist, and a Gameplay Programmer for their Bellevue, Washington offices.

Unlike the news yesterday that Insomniac Games was looking to build a brand new engine, nothing in these jobs listings seem to refer to any crazy plans for their studios. However, the fact that they’re looking to bring on three slightly high-level caliber jobs could indicate that they are planning on ramping up production of a new game other than Ghost of Tsushima. Of course, they could just be looking for additional help on Tsushima or just trying to fill staff for normal purposes, but only time will tell.

For more information one the System Designers job, check out a brief list of duties below:

Work closely with the other systems designers and with the game play programming team to define and implement the tightly-integrated, ground-breaking, mutually-reinforcing features in our game—player abilities, enemies and obstacles to be overcome, plus the systems that tie everything together.

Provide clear leadership for all the functional disciplines you’re collaborating with.

Provide crisp feedback in order to quickly iterate on concepts, proposing solutions as well as criticisms.

Contribute to the overall game design. We’re a collaborative group, and we expect every member of the team to have an impact on the overall player experience.

For more information on the job, should you be interested, check out the full listings over at Gamasutra.

[Source: Gamasutra]