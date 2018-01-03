Past Cure Trophy List Reveals Story Details, Lacks a Platinum

Phantom8’s stealth-action title Past Cure is set to be one of 2018’s most interesting early releases when it comes out in February. Thanks to the Past Cure trophy list appearing online now know a bit more about the game, which is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The trophy list reveals some new story details (players will be escaping from a prison), and gives a good idea of what to expect from the game.

Check out the complete Past Cure trophy list below:

Bronze Live to See Another Day

Clear the level “My Peronal Battlefield.”

Clear the level “My Peronal Battlefield.” Bedtime

Clear the level “Sleepless Nights.”

Clear the level “Sleepless Nights.” Checkmate

Clear the level “Past Secrets.”

Clear the level “Past Secrets.” Parking Ticket

Make your way up to the lobby.

Make your way up to the lobby. Room Service

Get the contents of Dr. Fletcher’s suitcase and unlock every safe.

Get the contents of Dr. Fletcher’s suitcase and unlock every safe. Prison Break

Escape the prison dead or alive.

Escape the prison dead or alive. Get your meds

Retrieve the black pill.

Retrieve the black pill. Paint It Black

Take the black pill and defeat Amos.

Take the black pill and defeat Amos. Suprise!

Kill an agent that sees you before he can call for help. Silver Master of time

Kill 5 agents in a row while in slow motion.

Kill 5 agents in a row while in slow motion. Bull in a China Shop

Kill 25 porcelain figures in your nightmare.

Kill 25 porcelain figures in your nightmare. Kung Fu Master

Perform 3 full combos that kill enemies within 10 seconds. Gold Godlike

Kill 3 agents with one shot.

In case you’re not familiar with the upcoming PS4 title, check out Past Cure‘s plot description:

After years of being tortured in dark prisons across Europe, former elite soldier Ian lives in his brother’s safehouse, struggling with the consequences of the military experiments he was put through. They twisted his mind; imbued him with preternatural mental abilities such as time manipulation and telekinesis, and fractured his grip on reality. Driven by hallucinations and his thirst for revenge, Ian enlists his brother’s help and sets out on a thrilling hunt; both for the perpetrators of the conspiracy against him and for the truth underlying his torment. During the course of his mission Ian experiments with his new powers, quickly coming to realize their inherent danger – with each use, his sanity frays a little more, drawing the nightmarish attention of something beyond reality. In pursuit of the men behind his imprisonment, Ian soon realizes that his true enemy may be hiding within his own madness.

Past Cure will release February 2, 2018 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: PSNProfiles]