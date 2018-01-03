Pink Darth Vader Mod Added to Battlefront 2 in Response to EA’s Statement About Star Wars Canon

Sorry console owners, this one’s PC only, but it’s the latest in the epic saga of the Resistance (fans) fighting back against the Empire (EA) and we felt it a noteworthy story. Remember back in November when EA talked about customization in Star Wars Battlefront 2? At that time, EA CFO Blake Jorgensen said “The one thing we’re very focused on and they’re extremely focused on is not violating the canon of Star Wars. So if you did a bunch of cosmetic things, you might start to violate the canon. Darth Vader in white probably doesn’t make sense, versus in black. Not to mention you probably don’t want Darth Vader in pink. No offense to pink, but I don’t think that’s right in the canon.”

Apparently any customization options need to befit the canon (ignoring, of course, the fact that the very nature of multiple eras of heroes fighting together is canon breaking, but maybe they’re just talking aesthetics). In response to Jorgensen’s statement, a PC modder went ahead and did just what Jorgensen said we “probably don’t want.” He created Darth Vader in pink. Slapped with the tagline “For those who may not be necessarily concerned about “canon” in their Star Wars video game,” it’s clear that this mod is meant to poke fun at Jorgensen’s statement. The modder also mentions that a white Darth Vader outfit will be coming soon.

To be fair to DICE and EA, it’s likely that Lucasfilm has placed a number of restrictions on the kinds of things that can and can’t be in the game to protect their IP. I wouldn’t be surprised if these restrictions included things like pink Darth Vader and other canon breaking cosmetics. Working with an established and licensed IP can be tough when it comes to taking creative license, and this may just be one of those things that DICE and EA have no control over.

If you play Star Wars Battlefront 2 on PC, you can download the pink Darth Vader mod at NexusMods. For Console players, we just have to watch in envy as PC players embrace the dark side while wearing all pink.

Would you like to see an official pink Darth Vader customization released? We’re still waiting to hear from DICE and EA on how they plan to change the game in 2018, included an apparent cosmetics system that they are working on. With The Last Jedi season now winding down in Star Wars Battlefront 2, we can probably expect to hear more from them very soon.

