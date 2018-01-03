Possible Leak Might Have Confirmed Roster for BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle

According to a recent post on the internet image board 4chan, it looks like we might have a rough outline for what to expect in terms of announcements for the upcoming BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle. While this information is presented in a fairly legitimate way, it’s important to note that this information is from 4chan, and like all information from 4chan, it should be taken with a tremendous amount of salt.

The post, written by someone claiming to be an employee at Arc System Works America who might be “kicked off” the team for Cross Tag Battle, seems to reveal what characters will be announced for the game and when. The first batch of information revealed seems to be centered around a January 19 monthly stream and goes all the way through February 16. For the full list of reveals, make sure to check out below, but be careful to take this information lightly, as it could be – and likely is – not true:

January 19th’s monthly stream announcements

Hakumen

Kanji

Orie

Evo Japan trailer announcements

Jubei

Terumi

Teddie

Adachi

Seth

Hilda

RTX Sydney announcements

Platinum

Bang

Blake

February 16th stream

Valkenhayn

Labrys

Merkava

Here’s how developer Arc System Works describes their crossover fighting game that brings the BlazBlue, Persona, RWBY and UNIELuniverses together into one fighter:

Cross Tag Battle will feature a dream-team of characters that have never before been gathered in a single 2D fighting game. Featuring Ragna the Bloodedge from BlazBlue, Yu from Persona 4 Ultimate Arena, Hyde from UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH, and Ruby Rose from the 3D animated series RWBY, developed by the visionary creators at Rooster Teeth Productions with more to come! Cross Tag Battle features the work of Arc System Works’ up-and-coming illustrator: Konomi Higuchi as the game’s lead character designer.

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle is set to release in 2018 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

[Source: Fireden]