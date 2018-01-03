Rocket League Has Officially Crossed the 40 Million Player Count Mark

It might not be the most shocking news, but earlier today, Psyonix revealed that Rocket League now sports 40 million players worldwide. It’s been a wild ride for the game that debuted as a free title a couple of years ago, and now the world of Rocket League is filled with millions of fans, an entire esports scene, and multiple crossovers with other IPs.

Rocket League now has 40 MILLION players worldwide! Thank you to our ever-growing community for helping us start the new year with such a fantastic milestone. pic.twitter.com/8UJQLSlECF — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) January 2, 2018

The 40 million mark is a huge milestone for any game, but for Rocket League, it shows how any type of game can rocket (no pun intended) to the top of the charts without being a known brand or game.

While you may be going too fast to ever truly appreciate just how good Rocket League looks during gameplay, you can count the individual blades of grass during replays. Psyonix has made an absolutely gorgeous game, that runs without any hint of slowdown. There are several different stadiums to play in, each with their own gorgeous aesthetic. Some even have weather effects that take full advantage of the PlayStation 4’s power. Simply put, Rocket League is one of the best titles on PlayStation 4. It manages to flawlessly blend fast-paced racing with a sport that is familiar to millions. The depth is there to keep players coming back for years to come, and Psyonix has done a masterful job in creating one of the best multiplayer experiences yet.

Rocket League is now available.