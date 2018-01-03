Check Out the Schedule for the Upcoming Dragon Ball FighterZ Open Beta

With the release of the Dragon Ball FighterZ open beta coming just a few weeks away, fans are clamoring for more information, and today Bandai Namco has delivered, revealing that players who pre-order the upcoming fighter will receive a bonus that includes an early unlock for SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta, two exclusive lobby avatars, and early access to the open beta.

Speaking of the beta, Bandai has released more information regarding the scheduling that players can expect to find. According to the company, the open beta will begin on January 13 at 8:00 GMT for those who pre-ordered the game. For every other user, the beta will kick off on January 14 at 8:00 GMT and run through January 16 at 8:00 GMT. Bandai Namco has said they will release more information as the date for the beta draws near.

For even more on the fighting game, you can check out our E3 2017 Dragon Ball FighterZ preview in order to learn more. Here’s a snippet of what Tyler had to say about it:

Since it is a Dragon Ball game, there’s also a big focus on mobility. By hitting the right trigger, players can use a special homing dash that’ll avoid Ki attacks. That’s not all, as they can also do a warp attack called Vanish that has players teleport behind their opponent and land an attack. That costs a gauge of energy, though, so it’s important that these special moves are used in moderation. The fighting in Dragon Ball FighterZ is just as fun as it looks. The combat is instantly accessible to anyone that has played a fighting game, but there’s enough unique systems in play that competitive players will have to spend plenty of time learning the ins and outs. Going off of Arc System Works’ track record, this isn’t a game that Dragon Ball fans will want to miss out on.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26, 2018.