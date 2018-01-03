New Game Mode and Stages Discovered for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Yesterday, Brazilian data miner X-Kira revealed a new batch of information regarding the upcoming Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, and from the looks of it, fans can expect not only a brand new game mode but also an increase in the amount of stages that will be available to the game.

As you can tell from the video from X-Kira above, it seems as if he discovered a “Boss Rush” mode, which seems to pit players against various enemies from the Story Mode in the game. Some of the enemies found within the mode seem to be the Shadaloo Soldiers, Shadaloo Dolls Enero, Fevier, and many others. As for the stages, X-Kira claims that nearly 20 new arenas will be making their way to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition in the coming months. While nothing is 100% confirmed by Capcom, the miner claims that the stages are 100% coming in the future.

For a brief list of some of the stages supposedly coming, check out below, and for the full list head over to Shoryuken:

Final Fight: Metro City Slums, U.S.A. (Cody stage)

Street Fighter II: Battle Harbor, U.S.A. (Ken stage)

Street Fighter II: Amazon River Basin, Brazil (Blanka stage)

Street Fighter II: Big Factory, Russia (Zangief stage)

Street Fighter II: Maharaja’s Palace, India (Dhalsim stage)

Street Fighter II: Ayutthaya Temple Ruins, Thailand (Sagat stage)

Street Fighter Alpha 2: Beijing, China (Chun-Li stage)

Street Fighter Alpha 2: Detroit Highway, U.S.A. (Nash stage)

Street Fighter Alpha 2: W.C. in the London underground, England (Birdie stage)

Street Fighter Alpha 2: Field in a Thunderstorm, Australia

Street Fighter Alpha 2: Ridge Overlooking Guyana Falls, Venezuela (M. Bison stage)

Street Fighter Alpha 3: Hana Shotengai, Japan (Karin & Sakura stage)

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is set to release on January 16, 2018.

[Source: Shoryuken]