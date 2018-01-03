The Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Fantasy Finals Tournament Takes Place in Two Weeks

Earlier today, Square Enix announced that they have partnered up with Amazon to broadcast the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Fantasy Finals Tournament, a tournament that is set to feature some of the world’s top fighting game streamers as they compete for glory in the upcoming team-based brawler.

Along with the news of the Tournament, Square Enix has revealed that any players who pre-order the game from Amazon will receive an exclusive Cloud Strife Nail Bat DLC and will be able to participate in the Tournament by filling out their fantasy brackets. Should they win, players will be given a custom Dissidia Final Fantasy NT arcade cabinet and other prizes.

The Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Fantasy Finals Tournament will take place on January 17, 2018, and Square Enix will likely release more details on it as we get closer to it. For now, check out some other information regarding the tournament below:

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is set to release on January 30, 2018.