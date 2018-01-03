PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

BRIKS 2 Coming to PlayStation 4, Contains Anime and WWII Levels

January 3, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

BRIKS 2 ps4

The original BRIKS is pictured.

BRIKS 2 is coming to PlayStation 4 according to a trophy listing. As one can probably guess from the title, it’s the sequel to the brick busting game BRIKS. If  you’re like me and didn’t know that the original BRIKS (which stealthily released June 1, 2017) existed until today, here’s the game’s description from the PlayStation Store:

BRIKS is classic arcade game with visually stunning animated characters, explosions, powerups, exciting game play and custom music. Collect bonuses and powerups and shoot your way thru the 40 Levels and 10 unlockable levels.

The trophy list includes a Platinum trophy, and reveals some of the worlds you can expect to see. One world is “anime,” so that’s certainly something. Oh, and “vintage WWII” levels, so at least it’ll be tasteful.

Check out the BRIKS 2 trophy list below:

Platinum

  • BRIKS master
    Collected all the trophies in the game.

Bronze

  • Fast player
    Completed level quickly to earn 3 stars.
  • Slow player
    Completed level slowly to earn 1 star.
  • Turbo player
    Hit ball 10 times without losing in turbo paddle mode.
  • Sticky player
    Caught ball 10 times with sticky paddle.
  • Auto laser collected
    Collected auto laser power up.
  • 9 balls reached
    Collected multi ball power ups to reach 9 balls.
  • No power ups collected
    Completed a level without collecting any power ups.
  • High 5
    Achieved maximum speed without losing ball.
  • 30K points scored
    Scored 30000 points in a level.
  • Slow and steady
    Destroyed 10 bricks with slow ball.
  • Combo power up collected
    Collected combo power up of 5 or more.
  • Immortal player
    Completed a metal bricks level without losing ball.

Silver

  • Laser lord
    Destroyed 40 bricks with laser.
  • Fireball fury
    Destroyed 40 bricks with fireball.
  • Pirate levels completed
    Completed all Pirate levels.
  • Space levels completed
    Completed all Space levels.
  • Celtic dragon levels completed
    Completed all Celtic Dragon levels.
  • Anime levels completed
    Completed all Anime levels.
  • Gangster levels completed
    Completed all Gangster levels.
  • Nature levels completed
    Completed all Nature levels.
  • Christmas levels completed
    Completed all Christmas levels.
  • Vintage levels completed
    Completed all Vintage WWII levels.
  • Zombie levels completed
    Completed all Zombie levels.
  • 100 stars earned
    Earned 100 stars in the game.
  • Half way through
    Completed half of the levels.
  • Triple fireball collected
    Collected 3 fireball power ups.
  • 50K points scored
    Scored 50000 points in a level.

Gold

  • 300 stars earned
    Earned 300 stars in the game.
  • Mini bosses defeated
    Defeated all mini bosses.
  • Big Boss defeated
    Defeated Big Boss.
  • All levels completed
    Completed all levels in the game.

BRIKS 2 is set to release on PlayStation 4 in 2018.

[Source: PSN Profiles]

