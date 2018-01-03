BRIKS 2 Coming to PlayStation 4, Contains Anime and WWII Levels
BRIKS 2 is coming to PlayStation 4 according to a trophy listing. As one can probably guess from the title, it’s the sequel to the brick busting game BRIKS. If you’re like me and didn’t know that the original BRIKS (which stealthily released June 1, 2017) existed until today, here’s the game’s description from the PlayStation Store:
BRIKS is classic arcade game with visually stunning animated characters, explosions, powerups, exciting game play and custom music. Collect bonuses and powerups and shoot your way thru the 40 Levels and 10 unlockable levels.
The trophy list includes a Platinum trophy, and reveals some of the worlds you can expect to see. One world is “anime,” so that’s certainly something. Oh, and “vintage WWII” levels, so at least it’ll be tasteful.
Check out the BRIKS 2 trophy list below:
Platinum
- BRIKS master
Collected all the trophies in the game.
Bronze
- Fast player
Completed level quickly to earn 3 stars.
- Slow player
Completed level slowly to earn 1 star.
- Turbo player
Hit ball 10 times without losing in turbo paddle mode.
- Sticky player
Caught ball 10 times with sticky paddle.
- Auto laser collected
Collected auto laser power up.
- 9 balls reached
Collected multi ball power ups to reach 9 balls.
- No power ups collected
Completed a level without collecting any power ups.
- High 5
Achieved maximum speed without losing ball.
- 30K points scored
Scored 30000 points in a level.
- Slow and steady
Destroyed 10 bricks with slow ball.
- Combo power up collected
Collected combo power up of 5 or more.
- Immortal player
Completed a metal bricks level without losing ball.
Silver
- Laser lord
Destroyed 40 bricks with laser.
- Fireball fury
Destroyed 40 bricks with fireball.
- Pirate levels completed
Completed all Pirate levels.
- Space levels completed
Completed all Space levels.
- Celtic dragon levels completed
Completed all Celtic Dragon levels.
- Anime levels completed
Completed all Anime levels.
- Gangster levels completed
Completed all Gangster levels.
- Nature levels completed
Completed all Nature levels.
- Christmas levels completed
Completed all Christmas levels.
- Vintage levels completed
Completed all Vintage WWII levels.
- Zombie levels completed
Completed all Zombie levels.
- 100 stars earned
Earned 100 stars in the game.
- Half way through
Completed half of the levels.
- Triple fireball collected
Collected 3 fireball power ups.
- 50K points scored
Scored 50000 points in a level.
Gold
- 300 stars earned
Earned 300 stars in the game.
- Mini bosses defeated
Defeated all mini bosses.
- Big Boss defeated
Defeated Big Boss.
- All levels completed
Completed all levels in the game.
BRIKS 2 is set to release on PlayStation 4 in 2018.
