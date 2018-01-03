BRIKS 2 Coming to PlayStation 4, Contains Anime and WWII Levels

BRIKS 2 is coming to PlayStation 4 according to a trophy listing. As one can probably guess from the title, it’s the sequel to the brick busting game BRIKS. If you’re like me and didn’t know that the original BRIKS (which stealthily released June 1, 2017) existed until today, here’s the game’s description from the PlayStation Store:

BRIKS is classic arcade game with visually stunning animated characters, explosions, powerups, exciting game play and custom music. Collect bonuses and powerups and shoot your way thru the 40 Levels and 10 unlockable levels.

The trophy list includes a Platinum trophy, and reveals some of the worlds you can expect to see. One world is “anime,” so that’s certainly something. Oh, and “vintage WWII” levels, so at least it’ll be tasteful.

Check out the BRIKS 2 trophy list below:

Platinum BRIKS master

Bronze Fast player

Completed level quickly to earn 3 stars.

Slow player

Completed level slowly to earn 1 star.

Turbo player

Hit ball 10 times without losing in turbo paddle mode.

Sticky player

Caught ball 10 times with sticky paddle.

Auto laser collected

Collected auto laser power up.

9 balls reached

Collected multi ball power ups to reach 9 balls.

No power ups collected

Completed a level without collecting any power ups.

High 5

Achieved maximum speed without losing ball.

30K points scored

Scored 30000 points in a level.

Slow and steady

Destroyed 10 bricks with slow ball.

Combo power up collected

Collected combo power up of 5 or more.

Immortal player

Completed a metal bricks level without losing ball.

Silver Laser lord

Destroyed 40 bricks with laser.

Fireball fury

Destroyed 40 bricks with fireball.

Pirate levels completed

Completed all Pirate levels.

Space levels completed

Completed all Space levels.

Celtic dragon levels completed

Completed all Celtic Dragon levels.

Anime levels completed

Completed all Anime levels.

Gangster levels completed

Completed all Gangster levels.

Nature levels completed

Completed all Nature levels.

Christmas levels completed

Completed all Christmas levels.

Vintage levels completed

Completed all Vintage WWII levels.

Zombie levels completed

Completed all Zombie levels.

100 stars earned

Earned 100 stars in the game.

Half way through

Completed half of the levels.

Triple fireball collected

Collected 3 fireball power ups.

50K points scored

Scored 50000 points in a level.

Gold 300 stars earned

Earned 300 stars in the game.

Mini bosses defeated

Defeated all mini bosses.

Big Boss defeated

Defeated Big Boss.

All levels completed

Completed all levels in the game.

BRIKS 2 is set to release on PlayStation 4 in 2018.

