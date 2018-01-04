Check Out the In-Package Design for the Latest God of War Action Figure

While God of War may not have a concrete release date, that won’t stop toy companies from beginning production of action figures from the game. NECA, one of the most well-known toy makers out there, has revealed their in-package photos for their soon to be released Kratos figure from the upcoming God of War.

As you can tell from the tweet above, it seems like the final packaging and box designs have been made for the toy. According to The Toyark, the figure is set to begin shipping to retailers in just two weeks and is a 7” scale figure that bears a really great resemblance to Kratos in the upcoming game. For more photos of the in-package design, head over to The Toyark.

In case you missed it, make sure to check out our preview of the latest God of War iteration from this years E3:

God of War is back, and it has brought with it some fresh ideas. Not only in gameplay, with a helper character, truly defensive options, and the removal of blatant button prompts. But also in the world from which this game’s mythology is drawn from. Kratos continues to struggle despite a lengthy period of self-imposed isolation. Meanwhile, his son appears to be just as willing and able to conquer his fears and vanquish enemies as Kratos. Yet there remain so many unanswered questions: what is in that satchel Kratos is seen handing to Atreus? What happened to Kratos while he was away from the world? Who was Atreus’ mother? Or that woman talking to him? By leaving these things unanswered, Sony Santa Monica has left us all talking amongst ourselves, awaiting with a near fever-pitch level of anticipation, for what looks to be another solid entry in this venerable series. It is still too early to call this game, but what we’ve seen is as promising as any of the other strong God of War games. Watch this space for more God of War E3 coverage to come, including a one-on-one interview with Cory Barlog to dive a little deeper into the development of this new direction for the franchise.

God of War is slated to launch sometime in 2018.

[Source: The Toyark]