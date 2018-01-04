The LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Champions DLC Features 8 New Characters

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced today that the next downloadable Character Pack for LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 will feature characters from Marvel Comics’ popular Champions comic book series. The upcoming pack will bring with it Amadeus Cho, Nova, Ironheart, Devil Dinosaur, Moon Girl, Viv, Wasp (Nadia Pym), and Hawkeye (Kate Bishop) to the game.

With the seven additional characters entering the game, this will expand the game’s roster to over 200 Super Heroes and Super Villains. For those who are unaware of who the Champions are, they’re a group of teenage Super Heroes started by three Avengers who became disillusioned and distrustful of their other teammates. After forming their own team and recruiting other super powered individuals, they are determined to change the world and help spread peace.

The Champions character pack can be purchased separately for $1.99 or picked up as part of the Season Pass ($14.99), which gives players access to six Level Packs and four Character Packs, including the previously released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Out of Time, and Agents of Atlas Character Packs.

For more information on LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, check out how Warner Bros. describes the game:

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is an all-new, epic adventure and sequel to the smash hit, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes . This original branching storyline, co-written by award-winning comic book writer Kurt Busiek, transports players into a cosmic battle across a myriad of Marvel locations ripped from time and space and combined to form the incredible Open Hub World of Chronopolis. Packed with signature LEGO humor for fans of all ages, gamers will go head-to-head with the time-travelling Kang the Conqueror in this fun-filled journey spanning the Marvel Universe.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is available now.