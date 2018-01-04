Media Molecule Celebrates its 12th Anniversary, Promises Wonderful Year in Store

It’s been almost 10 years since LittleBigPlanet first launched for the PlayStation 3, and while that’s surprising on its own, it might surprise people to know that the company that created it, Media Molecule, has been around for even longer. Taking to Twitter to acknowledge that, Media Molecule announced that it was their 12th anniversary today.

How time flies 🙂 Today Media Molecule turns 12 years old and what a year ahead we have in store! Here's to a wonderful year of Molecule memories and #DreamsPS4! <3 pic.twitter.com/scpUcO4zLW — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) January 4, 2018

After announcing the anniversary, the folks at Media Molecule also promised that there’s going to be a wonderful year in store, obviously referencing the fact their game Dreams is set to launch sometime this year. While Media Molecule may not have been making games for the entirety of its history, we’re certainly glad they are now, and here’s to 12 more years of Media Molecule.

For more on the game, check out our Dreams preview. Here’s what Chandler Wood had to say:

Back during Paris Games Week, Media Molecule and Sony confirmed that Dreams would have compatibility with PlayStation VR. You may have missed that particular announcement. I know that I did. Upon learning the news at PSX, my mind began racing madly with the possibilities. One more level of immersion and depth. One more tool to use. One more step towards complete creative freedom. Whether used during creation or program execution, Dreams alone would be reason enough to buy a PlayStation VR, even if nothing else ever came out for it. I didn’t get to see the VR Dreams in action, but I was assured that they are exploring a broad range of possibilities with the headset. I didn’t want to leave. I had so much else to see at PlayStation Experience, but I could have spent the entire two days mesmerized by Dreams. In fact, given enough time and creative energy, everything at PlayStation Experience could probably be largely recreated using Dreams, and that’s hardly an exaggeration. Did I mention that creations can be exported? I probably should mention that point. They had a few 3D printed models of creations made in Dreams. I was holding a physical statue, something sculpted on the PS4. I was in awe, truly joyous at everything I had just seen. “Do you think that Dreams will change the future of creativity and game creation as we know it?” I asked Media Molecule’s Alex Evans before hesitantly turning to leave PlayStation Experience’s media lounge. He smiled, a creative glint of genius in his eye. “I sure hope so.”

Dreams PS4 will release in 2018.