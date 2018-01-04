Check Out the Top Five Loadout Options for Call of Duty: WWII Will

In a game series like Call of Duty, players are always looking for competitive advantages when it comes to multiplayer. Because of that, players are often looking at various load out combinations, and today over at the PlayStation YouTube channel, Sony is giving players a bit of help, as they reveal their top 5 load outs for Call of Duty: WWII.

While players likely won’t agree with all (or any) of the tips on the list, there is some useful information in the video above on how certain classes and guns meld well together. The first tip, for instance, Sprint and Spray, details how the Airborne division is best used for players who want to sprint around with a suppressor on their weapon.

To compensate the limited range a suppressor offers, choosing a weapon like the Type 100 will help players keep the damage they desire while also keeping the effects of the suppressor. Attaching a quickdraw and grip can also give you the edge you need to become a mobile, destructive force on the battlefield. There’s a couple of other useful tips to be found in the video, so if you’re in the need for brand new loadout tips, make sure to watch the video above.

For more information on Call of Duty: WWII, make sure to check out our review of the game below:

World War II was the right move. Call of Duty reaches back to its roots to bring players an entry worthy of the series’ namesake. The campaign is emotional, multiplayer is classic, and Nazi Zombies is downright dark and terrifying. No matter which kind of player you are, there is something for everyone, whether it’s a cinematic story, a competitive and social multiplayer, or an immensely difficult battle against undead Nazis. Call of Duty: WWII is another incredible package of experiences, each distinct from the others, but tied together by the unifying themes of World War II that deserve your attention.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now.