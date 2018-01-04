OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes Will be Launching Later This Month on PS4

Cartoon Network has announced today that the upcoming OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes, a game based on the animated television series of the same name will be launching on the PlayStation 4 later this month on January 23. The game, which features a mix of side-scrolling beat-‘em-up action and adventure gameplay, was created in collaboration with the creator of the original animated series.

As stated above, the folks at Capybara Games has partnered up with Ian Jones-Quartey – the creator of OK K.O! Let’s Be Heroes – to come up with an original storyline for the game. When the game launches later this month, players will have to partner up with young K.O. to help his friends take down the evil Lord Boxman. Players will have to find and collect special ability POW cards and use them to take down Boxman’s robot army.

For more information about the upcoming OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes, check out the brief description of the game below by Cartoon Network:

A new gameplay trailer released today shows off OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes’ mix of side-scrolling beat-‘em-up action and adventure game. It also sets up the game’s original storyline, developed by Capybara Games in collaboration with series creator Ian Jones-Quartey. When the evil Lord Boxman resets the card levels of every hero in Lakewood Plaza Turbo, a mall for heroes, it’s up to young K.O. to help his friends, level up special ability POW cards, and brawl down against Boxman’s robot army. OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes is published by Cartoon Network Games and is rated E10+ for North America and Latin America and PEGI 7 for Europe.

OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes is set to launch on January 23 for the PlayStatin 4.