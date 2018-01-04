The Paladins Battle Cat Mounts Look Awesome

A new mount is on its way to the popular free-to-play shooter Paladins. Hi-Rez Studios announced that Battle Cats are on the way, which means players will be able to ride some fearsome beasts in the game. The initial Paladins battle cat will be the Primal Prowler, which will be exclusive to Twitch Prime members. They’ll also get a King Bomb King skin as well.

Here’s how Hi-Rez Studios describes the upcoming mount:

The first battle cat mount, the Primal Prowler, is exclusively available free to Twitch Prime members. Twitch Prime members will also get a Twitch Prime King Bomb King skin, and other bonus content.

Check out the debut Paladins Battle Cats mount trailer below:

In case you missed it earlier, Hi-Rez Studios also announced that a battle royale mode was coming to the game called Paladins: Battlegrounds. Here’s a brief overview of the 100-player offering:

Designed from the ground-up to be played in teams, players must work together to survive in Paladins: Battlegrounds. Supports struggle to keep their Front Liners alive, while Damage Champions let the bullets fly and Flanks look for any possible assassination. Players spawn into a massive map — over 300 times the square footage of a typical Paladins’ Siege map. Then they hop onto their mounts and begin exploring, looting their way through more than four dozen outposts and tracking zeppelins that drop legendary gear. As the fog contracts, the stakes are raised. The last team standing wins. And that’s not easy with 100 players all fighting to win.

Paladins is available now on PlayStation 4.