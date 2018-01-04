Paladins Team Deathmatch Mode Being Added in Next Update

One of the most popular multiplayer shooter modes is on its way to Paladins. Hi-Rez Studios announced that Team Deathmatch will be added into the game in its latest update, and comes alongside a new map called Trade District. Paladins Team Deathmatch will release January 10 on PC, and come to consoles a week later on January 17.

Here’s how Hi-Rez Studios describes the upcoming character:

The only objective is slaying in this new game mode, which comes with a new map: Trade District.

Check out the debut Paladins Team Deathmatch trailer below:

In case you missed it earlier, Hi-Rez Studios also announced that a battle royale mode was coming to the game called Paladins: Battlegrounds. Here’s a brief overview of the 100-player offering:

Designed from the ground-up to be played in teams, players must work together to survive in Paladins: Battlegrounds. Supports struggle to keep their Front Liners alive, while Damage Champions let the bullets fly and Flanks look for any possible assassination. Players spawn into a massive map — over 300 times the square footage of a typical Paladins’ Siege map. Then they hop onto their mounts and begin exploring, looting their way through more than four dozen outposts and tracking zeppelins that drop legendary gear. As the fog contracts, the stakes are raised. The last team standing wins. And that’s not easy with 100 players all fighting to win.

