Psycho-Pass Mandatory Happiness PS4 Version Free For NA PS Plus Subscribers After Mistake

First it was, then it wasn’t, then it was. After originally announcing that both the Vita and PS4 versions of Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness would be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers in North America, January’s Plus Instant Game Collection release day came and users were unable to download the title on PS4. Many figured this was an error on the part of whoever posted the PlayStation Plus update for the PlayStation Blog, as Psycho-Pass is not traditionally a cross-buy title between the two platforms. We updated our own PlayStation Plus announcements to reflect this correction.

For the mandatory happiness of PS Plus subscribers that had read the initial announcement saying it would be free for both platforms, the NA PSN was updated yesterday to include the PS4 version of Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness in the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection.

For now, EU Plus subscribers still only get the Vita version. The EU announcement did not originally state that the PS4 version would be free (whereas the NA PlayStation Blog did), so it’s unclear what the original intention was or where the mistake occurred.

If you are a North American PS Plus subscriber and you like visual novel types of games, we highly recommend checking out Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness. Her’es a snippet from our review:

While it’s not the most exciting gameplay, it has a hook, and the story is incredibly gripping. I was even more impressed with just how many endings there are for each character after looking up the game’s Trophy List. The number of paths Takuma and Nadeshiko can go are incredible. I almost wish this was a true CYOA book, so I could find each ending and read backwards to discover which path went where. Not that I ever did that with those books; I’d never. It could be argued that Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness is not, in a traditional sense, a game, but even so it’s unbelievably entertaining. Story gamers will be in heaven, and fans of the anime are sure to find it just as delightful. I’ve never even seen the anime and I definitely found my own happiness within the stories I experienced.

We’ll let you know if the European Plus collection gets updated to include the PS4 version as well.