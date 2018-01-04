SMITE Season 5 Brings Upgraded Art and Gameplay Changes to Conquest

SMITE Season 5 is bringing big changes to the game’s main 5v5 Conquest mode. Not only has the SMITE Season 5 Conquest map been redesigned to implement gameplay changes, it also features completely new environment art. The map will be completely symmetrical, which means that no matter what side players begin on, the experience will be fair for both teams. It also brings back jungle fog, and monsters will be getting “new, lore-inspired makeovers.”

Here’s what Hi-Rez Studios had to say about SMITE Season 5:

SMITE’s Season 5 begins with the biggest art and gameplay change ever. The Season 5 Conquest Map features upgraded art and new, highly requested gameplay changes to the premier 5v5 game mode. Players will be able to jump in and try the new map for themselves on January 17th on SMITE’s public test server.

Check out the SMITE Season 5 trailer below:

“The Season 5 map will feature perfect vertical symmetry between Order and Chaos,” explained SMITE Lead Game Designer A.J. “Ajax” Walker. “Lanes and Jungle paths will have the exact same shape on top and bottom. This balances the map, and removes timing differences to each side. Overall, this creates a more consistent gameplay experience.”

“I can’t wait for Conquest to be played in 2018,” said SMITE Executive Producer Chris Larson. “[It will be awesome] to share in the excitement of what I consider our greatest map produced to date.”

The SMITE Season 5 Conquest map will become available on January 17 on the game’s public test server. The popular MOBA is available now and is free-to-play.