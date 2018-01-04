The Last of Us Part 2 Reveal Trailer Is Not Actually in the Game

In what is almost a throwaway comment from Neil Druckmann when he and Insomniac’s Ted Price sat down for this interview, Druckmann confirms that The Last of Us Part 2 reveal trailer was created jut for that purpose and is not actually a part of the game. To be clear, the trailer he refers to is the one from PSX 2016 with Ellie playing the guitar in a house filled with dead bodies, not the one that was shown at PGW 2017.

“The first trailer we showed kind of exists purely as an announcement. It’s not a scene that takes place in the game,” Druckmann says, while talking about why they made the decision to show off the violent trailer that was seen at Paris Games Week. That quote can be found at the 7:40 mark in the video above. The PGW 2017 trailer has already been confirmed to be a scene that is in the final game. Druckmann said that they did this to introduce some new characters and allow it to raise some questions about the game.

The rest of the interview is fascinating to listen to. Druckmann and Price talk about game design and how they establish pipelines for production, among a number of other very interesting topics if you’re interested in the behind-the-scenes magic that makes games happen. Druckmann also recently made some comments about The Last of Us Part II being at a messy point in development, and it was confirmed at PSX 2017 that we’ll be seeing actual gameplay at E3 2018.

While it’s not impossible to think that we might get a scene of Ellie playing guitar and singing, don’t expect to see the reveal trailer shot-for-shot as a cutscene when The Last of Us Part II finally releases. If you want more of the latest information on The Last of Us Part II, you can watch the video above and check out the panel from PSX 2017.