New Paladins Cinematic Trailer Wants You to Go to War

The latest Paladins cinematic trailer was premiered at today’s Hi-Rez Expo. Called “Go to War,” the minute-long trailer shows off some awesome action from the game. It’s a cool treat for fans of the free-to-play team-based shooter.

If you’re unfamiliar, here’s how Hi-Rez Studios describes the team-based shooter:

Enter a fantasy world of ancient technology in Paladins, a team-based shooter with strategy elements and deep character customization. Through a unique collectible card system, players can amplify and augment a character’s core set of abilities to play exactly how they want to play.

Check out the latest Paladins cinematic trailer below:

In case you missed it earlier, Hi-Rez Studios also announced that a battle royale mode was coming to the game called Paladins: Battlegrounds. Here’s a brief overview of the 100-player offering:

Designed from the ground-up to be played in teams, players must work together to survive in Paladins: Battlegrounds. Supports struggle to keep their Front Liners alive, while Damage Champions let the bullets fly and Flanks look for any possible assassination. Players spawn into a massive map — over 300 times the square footage of a typical Paladins’ Siege map. Then they hop onto their mounts and begin exploring, looting their way through more than four dozen outposts and tracking zeppelins that drop legendary gear. As the fog contracts, the stakes are raised. The last team standing wins. And that’s not easy with 100 players all fighting to win.

Paladins is available now as a free-to-play game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac.