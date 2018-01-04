Paladins’ Latest Champion is Moji, Who Rides a Two-Headed Dragon

The latest Paladins hero was unveiled at today’s Hi-Rez Expo. The newest Champion is named Moji, who is the first Leipori character to be added to the game. She’s able to use a two-headed dragon while fighting, and is able to feed it snacks to energize it. Moji will release January 10 on PC, and come to consoles a week later on January 17.

Here’s how Hi-Rez Studios describes the upcoming character:

Paladins’ 35th Champion, Moji. This magical Flank introduces a new species to the Realm, the Leipori. She rides a summoned two-headed dragon into battle, feeding it snacks to reload its magical energy.

Check out the debut Paladins Moji trailer below:

In case you missed it earlier, Hi-Rez Studios also announced that a battle royale mode was coming to the game called Paladins: Battlegrounds. Here’s a brief overview of the 100-player offering:

Designed from the ground-up to be played in teams, players must work together to survive in Paladins: Battlegrounds. Supports struggle to keep their Front Liners alive, while Damage Champions let the bullets fly and Flanks look for any possible assassination. Players spawn into a massive map — over 300 times the square footage of a typical Paladins’ Siege map. Then they hop onto their mounts and begin exploring, looting their way through more than four dozen outposts and tracking zeppelins that drop legendary gear. As the fog contracts, the stakes are raised. The last team standing wins. And that’s not easy with 100 players all fighting to win.

