Albert & Otto Releases for the PS4 Later This Month

K Bro Games has announced today that they are bringing the atmospheric 2D puzzle-platformer to the Playstation 4. Albert & Otto is the name of the game, and it will be releasing later this month on January 16. Initially released on PC as a planned four episode series, Albert & Otto only ever made it to one episode due to insufficient funding. K Bro Games hopes that by bringing the first episode to console audiences, they may be afforded an opportunity to finally complete the story.

For those who don’t know, Albert & Otto is set in 1939 Germany and centers around a boy and his abducted sister’s magical bunny. The pair then set off on a journey to find the missing sister and must overcome murderous beasts and other puzzles by working together.

For more information on the upcoming Albert & Otto, make sure to check out below:

Unique mechanic utilizing a little bunny which the player can carry around or leave and/or remotely control in order to solve puzzles

A story inspired by dark events buried in our history and told through a child’s drawings and clues scattered throughout the game that force the player to think outside the box

Levitate sheep, use them as platforms to swim on, a torch to light a dark cave or as a distraction for wolves while you make a quick escape. (if your stomach can handle it)

2.5 – 3 hours of unique puzzles that utilize a bunny, levitation, electrical switches, wolves, piranhas and more

Experience a mix of slow paced thought provoking puzzle design and fast unforgiving gauntlet sections

Come face to face with intimidating larger than life mechanical monsters and outsmart them.

Albert & Otto is set to launch on January 16 for the PlayStation 4.