Burnout Paradise Remastered Japan Release Revealed for March

Last month, a Brazilian retailer listed that a remastered version of Burnout Paradise was coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and now it looks like that’s true, as Electronic Arts will be releasing Burnout Paradise HD Remaster (title tentative) for the PlayStation 4 in Japan this year, on March 16. The game will be a high-definition remaster of the game that launched almost 10 years ago.

According to Gematsu, who reported the information, the game will cost 4,104 yen, which translates to around $36. Electronic Arts have yet to confirm or deny the reports, but Gematsu is usually a very solid source, and with other reports beginning to pile up, it seems likely that a remaster will be coming soon.

Of course, this doesn’t match up with what Criterion said earlier this year when the company had no plans of bringing Burnout to PlayStation 4:

While the PlayStation 3 saw a couple of Burnout games from Criterion Games, don’t expect a new one anytime soon, or even a remaster of the last Burnout game made by the developer, Burnout Paradise.

Of course, plans often do change, and with Burnout Paradise being a true fan favorite, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear that the company decided to bring back the game. Add to that the recently remastered versions of games like WipEout Omega and other racing titles, and it seems like a slam dunk to bring back Paradise. Make sure to stay tuned for more information when it becomes relevant.

Are you hoping that Burnout Paradise Remastered is more than just a rumor?

[Source: Gematsu]