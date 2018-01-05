Two New Code: Realize Games Launching Later This Year

Aksys Games has announced two new installments to the Code: Realize series today, one of which is coming to the PlayStation 4, and the other to the PlayStation Vita. Both games will hit North American stores on March 30 and be available as a physical or digital title.

The PlayStation 4 title, Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~, has players following the main protagonist Cardia as she forms friendships and other relationships with the game’s diverse cast of characters. The PS4 release of the game will contain the first two games of the series, Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ and Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~, together on one disc. For more on that game, check out below:

The Romance(s) Continue! – Build relationships with dashing literary figures in the first game, and then delve deeper. Choose to strengthen the connection with your previous beau, or explore exciting new relationships with gentlemen you bypassed the first time.

– Build relationships with dashing literary figures in the first game, and then delve deeper. Choose to strengthen the connection with your previous beau, or explore exciting new relationships with gentlemen you bypassed the first time. New Stories and Different Perspectives – Experience new scenarios taking place outside of the main stories as well as more in-depth looks at events that happened in the shadows of Cardia’s previous adventures.

– Experience new scenarios taking place outside of the main stories as well as more in-depth looks at events that happened in the shadows of Cardia’s previous adventures. New Men in Your Life – In addition to fan (and Cardia) favorites Arsène Lupin, Abraham Van Helsing, Victor Frankenstein, Impey Barbicane, and Count Saint-Germain, players can get to know newcomers Herlock Sholmès and Finis in all-new scenarios.

– In addition to fan (and Cardia) favorites Arsène Lupin, Abraham Van Helsing, Victor Frankenstein, Impey Barbicane, and Count Saint-Germain, players can get to know newcomers Herlock Sholmès and Finis in all-new scenarios. The Best of Both Worlds – Get a double dose of amazing artwork and unforgettable characters in this classic fiction/steampunk mashup brought to you by the makers of the finest visual novel/romance simulation adventures

The PlayStation Vita title, Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~, takes place after the events of the first game and follows Cardia as she continues to build friendships and relationships. Players can choose to deepen the relationship and connection with previous characters or start a brand new relationship with new and unique characters. For more on the game, check out below:

Both Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ and Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ are set to launch on March 30, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, respectively.