Destiny 2 Xur Location and Inventory Guide for January 5 – January 8, 2018

It’s Friday, which means that it’s time for our Destiny 2 Xur location and inventory guide. Unlike Destiny 1, where Xur was always present in a social space, the mysterious vendor can now be found out in the exploration zones. His currency is Legendary Shards, which can be obtained by breaking down legendary and exotic gear. Xur now stays from reset Friday morning until the weekly reset on Tuesday, so no more worrying about getting to him within a 48 hour window.

This week, Xur is on Io. Fast travel to Giant’s Scar and head straight through the Cabal base. Xur is in the back left corner inside a cave in this drill area. You can mark his location on your map. This week, Xur is selling the Merciless Fusion Rifle for 29 shards. The Young Ahamkara’s Spine Hunter gauntlets are available for 23 shards. You can get the Mask of the Quiet One Titan Helmet for 23 shards. And finally, the Wings of Sacred Dawn Warlock chest armor for 23 shards.

Xur also sells a Fated Exotic Engram for 97 shards, and a Three of Coins consumable for 31 shards.

The Merciless fusion rifle is an excellent power weapon that speeds up charge time after every non-lethal hit. This perk makes it a great weapon for quick damage output on bosses, so it’s a weapon you’ll definitely want to pick up if you don’t have it yet.

Young Ahamkara’s Spine is a returning exotic from the first game, and will allow tripmine grenades to stay around for longer. It also marks any enemies damaged by the grenade blast, so it’s good for stealthily setting traps and finishing enemies off after they are injured. Grenades in Destiny 2 are far weaker than the first game though (except for pulse grenades), so this exotic is relatively useless, and only performs under very specific conditions.

Mask of the Quiet One is a great all-purpose exotic helmet, with a bonus for running a void subclass. Anytime you are damaged, it will grant additional melee, grenade, and class ability energy, so getting hurt actually decreases your cooldown times. In addition, any kills with void abilities will trigger health regeneration, so it helps make the Sentinel even more powerful. This is definitely worth picking up if you don’t have one yet.

Wings of Sacred Dawn will hold Warlocks suspended in the air when they aim down sights, with precision hits extending the duration. Dawnblade needs to be the equipped subclass for this perk to function, so if you tend to run anything else, this chest piece might be useless to you.

The Fated Engram is limited to one per account per week, and guarantees an exotic item that you haven’t yet gotten. The Three of Coins consumable will increase the chance for exotic engram drops from all sources for four hours. A single consumable costs 31 shards.

Which items are you picking up from Xur this week?