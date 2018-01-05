Fate/Extella Link Will Have 26 Playable Servants in Total

Marvelous has grand-opened the Japanese official website for Fate/Extella Link, a hack-and-slash action game that has a similar gameplay to Dynasty Warriors games while featuring characters from Type-Moon’s popular Fate franchise. This game will have improved graphics and character models compared to the previous game Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star.

While it has been previously reported that all 16 playable servants from The Umbral Star are confirmed returning, Marvelous has just confirmed that Fate/Extella Link will add a total of 10 new servants to the roster, bringing the total playable count to 26.

Currently, four of those new servants have been known from the short trailer that was published on New Year’s Eve:

Charlemagne (Class: Saber) Francis Drake (Class: Rider) Astolfo (Class: Rider) Scathach (Class: Lancer)

As for the remaining new servants, Marvelous gives a teaser by hinting their classes. We are going to get two Archers, a Caster, two Berserkers, and a Ruler.

Marvelous is also going to release a limited edition that has the game’s original soundtrack CD and a set of mahjong tiles. The PS4 limited edition copy will have a white military outfit for Scathach, while the PS Vita one has a Japanese archer outfit for Nameless.

Fate/Extella Link will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7. An English version has not been announced as of yet. In the meantime, you can take a look at the game’s screenshots that have been published by Marvelous right below.

[Source: Marvelous]