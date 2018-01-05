Insomniac Games Gives Development Update on Spider-Man

Developer Insomniac Games went to Twitter in order to give a small development update on their upcoming Spider-Man game for PlayStation 4. The studio announced that they were on day two of a studio-wide playtest, and then jokingly added “Yes, this is our official job!” Clearly development is going well on the upcoming title for the whole company to be playing it, so this is a good sign.

You can view the full Spider-Man PS4 tweet below (which also shows off the game’s dashboard logo):

Day 2 of a studio-wide #SpiderManPS4 playtest is underway. Yes, this is our official job! #gamedev pic.twitter.com/gVBpQtHtoV — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) January 5, 2018

For more on Insomniac Games’ upcoming Spider-Man game, check out our E3 2017 preview. Here’s what Paulmichael Contreras had to say about the game:

Marvel’s Spider-Man looked impeccable, with graphics that made me do a double-take. Utilizing a modified form of the Sunset Overdrive engine, the game was running very smoothly on a PS4 Pro. While the frame rate could not be confirmed here, it looked to run at 30 frames-per-second. This is likely due to using higher-resolution textures. Given how astounding the game looked, it felt like a fair compromise. What we saw of the game at Sony’s press conference was just a taste of what’s to come. From what was shown during a live playthrough, this might finally be the Spider-Man game to surpass 2004’s Spider-Man 2 in terms of web-slinging traversal and overall fun. Marvel’s Spider-Man is currently swinging towards an early 2018 release date, and rest assured we will have more coverage on the game the closer we get to release.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is set to release in 2018 exclusively on PlayStation 4.