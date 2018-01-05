Read up on What Makes the Forests of Fe so Magical

More information has slowly begun coming out regarding the EA Originals title Fe, first announced at E3 2016. Over at the EA blog, Maria Svenningsson – the 3D artist for the game – takes players through the thoughts behind the mythical forest of Fe, which will be the main setting for the game.

According to Svenningsson, the main inspiration behind the forest was the Swedish nature that most of the team call home. To her, the forests of Sweden bring back so many memories to those at Zoink Games that they felt no choice but to try and craft a similar world in Fe. “Each landscape offers beautiful sceneries as well as different ways to traverse them. In the forest, you can easily climb and jump between treetops to avoid any danger lurking on the ground. But how will you hide in the snowy mountains, with environment too harsh for tree to flourish?”

Of course, the world of Fe is not completely untouched by civilization, and it’s up to the player to figure out what came before them as they make their way through the game. The entire blog post is certainly worth the read if you’re curious about the upcoming game, so make sure to give it a look.

For more on the game, check out the official description of the upcoming title:

In Fe, players will be enchanted by the natural surroundings as they uncover secrets, complete side quests, and meet the mystical creatures of the forest. Players will climb, glide and dig as they voyage through the open experience meeting, interacting and rescuing plants and animals from the Silent Ones, the machine antagonists that are threatening the forest. Through unparalleled freedom of exploration in a world full of discoveries to uncover, players will become Fe and never want to leave. “We wanted to create a game that gives the feeling of exploring something special,” said Zoink Games CEO Klaus Lyngeled. “We would spend hours in the woods as kids, and while it felt scary at first, eventually the strange sounds became familiar – you become part of nature and the forest feels like home. Players will realize similar feelings as they play through Fe. Wherever and however the game is played, we ensure it will be a unique experience of discovery, unlike anything played before.”

Fe is set to release in early 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

