A Recent Leak may Have Revealed More Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite DLC Characters

Earlier today we noted that a recent Reddit leak had revealed SoulCalibur VI information. Now, from the same set of leaks that were responsible for the SoulCalibur VI character news earlier today, the Reddit user “Vergeben” also took to Reddit to discuss Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, and potentially leaked the fact that Infinite will still not contain any characters from a certain comic book franchise.

When it came to Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, “Vergeben” revealed that despite the acquisition of Fox from Disney, season 2 of Infinite will still not contain any X-Men or Fantastic Four characters. While this shouldn’t come as a real shock – the buyout was just announced recently and the DLC was probably in development for quite some time – it’s still disheartening to hear for some fans. The Reddit user went on to reveal that the season 2 characters that are coming to the game are Star-Lord, Ms. Marvel, Asura, Lady, Gill, and either Rashid or Vergil.

The user also went on to claim that after season 2, not much is known about what will happen to Infinite. The two options, per Vergeben, are to either end support for the game or continue on with it. Should they continue with development, it’s likely more characters will become available, but only time will tell.

It ultimately doesn’t matter if you’re upset with the roster, because at the end of the day Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is a great way to spend a night with friends. The combat feels smooth, the depth is there for dedicated players, and it’s a much more feature-complete offering when compared to the launch version of Street Fighter V. There’s a ton here to like, and those who dismiss it will only be missing out on one of Capcom’s finest fighting games.

