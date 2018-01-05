European PlayStation Store January Sale Adds Even More Titles, Including Horizon Zero Dawn

The PlayStation Store January Sale that kicked off a couple of weeks ago is in full swing, and today Sony has announced even more titles that were joining the promotion today, bringing titles like Horizon Zero Dawn, Gran Turismo Sport, Injustice 2, and many more to the sales section.

For all the new additions to the January sale, and for games that are leaving the sale today, make sure to check out below (list via PlayStation Blog). If you’re looking for the North American PlayStation Store sales, you can find them here.

The PlayStation Store January Sale lasts until January 19, 2018.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]