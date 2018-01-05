European PlayStation Store January Sale Adds Even More Titles, Including Horizon Zero Dawn
The PlayStation Store January Sale that kicked off a couple of weeks ago is in full swing, and today Sony has announced even more titles that were joining the promotion today, bringing titles like Horizon Zero Dawn, Gran Turismo Sport, Injustice 2, and many more to the sales section.
For all the new additions to the January sale, and for games that are leaving the sale today, make sure to check out below (list via PlayStation Blog). If you’re looking for the North American PlayStation Store sales, you can find them here.
New additions (from 5th January)
- Horizon Zero Dawn™
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn™: The Frozen Wilds
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Gran Turismo Sport Digital Deluxe Edition
- Injustice™ 2 – Standard Edition
- Injustice™ 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Expansion Pass
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- The Surge A Walk in the Park
- The Surge Complete Edition
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
- Livelock
- 1000 Neverwinter Zen
- 11000 Neverwinter Zen
- 2000 Neverwinter Zen
- 500 Neverwinter Zen
- 5300 Neverwinter Zen
- Astral Deva pack (Neverwinter)
- Champion of the North Pack (Neverwinter)
- Dragonborn Legend Pack (Neverwinter)
- Heirloom Weapon Pack (Neverwinter)
- Onyx Fashion Pack (Neverwinter)
- Reanimated Destrier Pack (Neverwinter)
- Star Trek Online: 1000 Zen
- Star Trek Online: 11000 Zen
- Star Trek Online: 2000 Zen
- Star Trek Online: 500 Zen
- Star Trek Online: 5300 Zen
- Star Trek Online: Empire Pack
- Star Trek Online: Final Frontier Bundle
- Star Trek Online: Legacy Pack
- Star Trek Online: Starfleet Pack
- Outcast – Second Contact
Ending 01/05/18
- Adventures of Mana
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
- Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy
- Crossout – ‘Born to Fly’ Pack
- Crossout – ‘Immortal Warrior’ Pack
- Crossout – ‘Law of the Wasteland’ Pack
- Crossout – ‘Midgar’ Pack
- Crossout – Starter Bundle
- Crossout – ‘The Tramp’ Pack
- Destiny 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass Bundle
- Destiny 2 – Standard Edition
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
- DISSIDIA 012[duodecim] FINAL FANTASY
- FINAL FANTASY IV: Complete Collection
- FINAL FANTASY IX Digital Edition
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII
- FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster
- FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE
- FINAL FANTASY XIII-2
- FINAL FANTASY XV
- FINAL FANTASY XV Digital Premium Edition
- LIGHTNING RETURNS™: FINAL FANTASY XIII
- MONSTER OF THE DEEP: FINAL FANTASY XV
- WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY
- Money Pack 1090 BaitCoins
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- I am Setsuna
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition
- Madden NFL 18
- Madden NFL 18 G.O.A.T. Edition Content
- MADDEN NFL 18: G.O.A.T. Holiday Edition
- Money Pack 2330 BaitCoins
- Money Pack 600 BaitCoins
- 1,250 Gold – OMD!U
- 15000 Gold – OMD!U
- 2750 Gold – OMD!U
- 32500 Gold – OMD!U
- 5750 Gold – OMD!U
- Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition
- Pang Adventures
- Persona 5
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
- Ratchet & Clank™
- Skyforge: 105000 Argents
- Skyforge: 11750 Argents
- Skyforge: 24000 Argents
- Skyforge: 50000 Argents
- Skyforge: 6000 Argents
- Street Fighter V
- Street Fighter V – 2017 Deluxe Edition
- Street Fighter V – Season 1 Character Pass
- Street Fighter V – Season 2 Character Pass
- 1000 Platinum + Rare Mod
- 2100 Platinum + Dual Rare Mod
- 3125 Platinum + Triple Rare Mod
- Warframe®: 170 Platinum
- Warframe®: 370 Platinum
- Ys Origin
Ending 01/12/18
- Grand Theft Auto V
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition
- FIFA 18
- FIFA 18 ICON Edition
- FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition
- GTA V & Great White Shark Card Bundle
- Need for Speed™ Payback
- Need for Speed™ Payback – Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield™ 1 Revolution
- Battlefield™ 1 Premium Pass
- The Sims™ 4
- The Sims™ 4 Deluxe Party Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – GOLD EDITION
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition
- NBA 2K18
- NBA 2K18 Legend Edition
- NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus™
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus™ Digital Deluxe Edition
- Nioh
- Nioh – The Complete Edition
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
- Uncharted™: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Bloodborne™
- Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition
- Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters
- South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™
- South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™ – Gold Edition
- F1™ 2017
- The Evil Within 2
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 18 & NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition Bundle
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 18 & NHL® 18 Bundle
- FIFA 18 – NFS PAYBACK BUNDLE
- SONIC FORCES™ Digital Bonus Edition
- Dragons Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Knack 2
- PlayStationVR Worlds
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- Nioh Season Pass
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone 1st Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone 2nd Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone 3rd Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Bundle
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Colorful Tone
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Future Sound
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Unlock Key
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X
- Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live – 1st Stage
- Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live – 2nd Stage
- Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live – 3rd Stage
- Battlezone
- TEMBO THE BADASS ELEPHANT
The PlayStation Store January Sale lasts until January 19, 2018.
[Source: PlayStation Blog]