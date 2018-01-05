Check Out What the Latest Minecraft Update Patch Notes

A brand new Minecraft update is hitting the PlayStation 4 that aims to bring with it minor bug fixes and improvements. The 1.65 update, which should be out now amongst PS4 users, addresses an issue where Norse Mythology music was not playing despite players purchasing the content and restarting the game.

This update comes on the heels of the Minecraft 1.64 update, which added the aforementioned Norse Mythology Mashup Pack as well as some other skins, a new horse model and dyeable horse amor. For the full patch notes for both update 1.65 and update 1.64, make sure to check out below:

Minecraft update 1.65 PS4 Patch Notes Fix for Norse Mythology music not playing after the content was purchased and the game restarted. Also, check out previously released update changelog. Minecraft update 1.64 PS4 Patch Notes Added Norse Mythology Mashup Pack.

Minecraft update 1.64 added Festive Tumble Arena.

Added “Sony 4th Birthday” Skin Pack (Limited Time).

Reenabled 1 st , 2 nd and 3 rd Birthday Skin Packs (Limited Time).

, 2 and 3 Birthday Skin Packs (Limited Time). Minecraft 1.64 update has added New Horse Model.

Added Dyeable Leather Horse Armour.

The last major Minecraft update was update 1.57, which added a ton of custom game types. You can view all of them below:

Added the “Custom” game type to the Battle Mini Game with a huge variety of new settings, including: Enable choosing the number of lives per round that each player gets. Now you can choose the number of rounds to play before the winner is selected. Enable forcing map size. A variety of different options to manage how players heal, and how quickly they get hungry. Added the No Armor item set to Custom Battle games, an item set designed to keep the combat fast-paced and exciting. Added the High Power item set to Custom Battle games, allowing you to play Battle with some of the most powerful items in Minecraft! Decayed item set to Custom Battle games; every item breaks after a few uses, so you’ll need to keep moving. Added the Food Central item set to Custom Battle games. Food is only found in the centre chests, and equipment only in the outer chests.

Added the “Custom” game type to Tumble Mini Game with a huge variety of new settings, including: Enable choosing the number of lives per round that each player gets. Enable choosing the number of layers and controlling the size of the layers. Fireworks as a usable weapon in Custom Tumble games is now added to the game. Splash Potions of Levitation as a usable weapon in Custom Tumble games is now added to the game. Added Spectator Participation to Custom Tumble games



Minecraft is available for on the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Update Crazy]