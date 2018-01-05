Recent Leak Reveals More Characters Coming to SoulCalibur VI

Late last year, a big set of leaks from Reddit popped up from user “Vergeben,” one of which was to reveal the fact that SoulCalibur VI would be formally announced. This leak came a full month before Bandai Namco announced the game, and now, the poster has taken to Reddit again with another set of leaks.

When it comes to SoulCalibur VI, the leaker reveals that the game wasn’t originally slated to be a reboot of the franchise, but after a shakeup at Project Soul, that became the focus. Due to the game going back to the series’ past, the Reddit user has said that many old characters are supposed to appear in the game, including Kilik, Xianghua, Maxi, Siegfried, Nightmare, Taki, Talim, Ivy, Cassandra, Astaroth, and Tira. Zasalamel and Amy are also being considered, according to the leak, though might end up as DLC or show up in future installments. Finally, the character teased at the end of the reveal trailer for the game is supposedly a male character and will act as Kilik’s rival.

Here are the details Bandai Namco has released about the upcoming title thus far:

The SOULCALIBUR franchise has been the premier 3D weapon-based fighting series since the original SOUL BLADE released in arcades in 1995. SOULCALIBUR VI retains the series’ signature 8-Way Run movement system, providing super smooth 3D movement, while integrating new gameplay systems such as the exciting Reversal Edge. Reversal Edge enables characters to clash against each other and follow-up with powerful counterattacks based on their opponent’s actions. Challenge the computer AI, compete against friends, or challenge fighters from around the world in high-speed dynamic battles with jaw-dropping visual effects. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original SOULCALIBUR to uncover hidden truths with a diverse lineup of new and returning characters with their unique fighting styles including series mainstays; Mitsurugi and Sophitia.

SoulCalibur VI is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2018.

[Source: Shoryuken]