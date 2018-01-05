Switchblade Developer Releases New Beta Trailer, Registration Still Underway

Last year, Lucid Games announced that they would be creating a brand new racing game titled Switchblade. The game, a 5v5 vehicular shooter, is set to be free-to-play, and the folks at Lucid Games are still looking for players to try out the game, as they are currently planning on hosting a closed beta for the PlayStation 4.

As it stands, Lucid Games is still searching for players to join in on the upcoming beta, and whoever wants to sign up can do so by visiting the Switchblade website. For a bit more information on the upcoming vehicular combat game, make sure to check out how Lucid Games describes it below:

Switchblade is an arena-based 5v5 vehicular shooter that combines high-octane combat with an ever-shifting array of strategic choices. Seamlessly switch between heavily armed vehicles at any time to create endless tactical choices. Chase down a rival in a speedy fighter, then swap to a heavy-duty battlewagon to attack your competitor’s tower as your teammates switch between healers & artillery to back you up. Win battles, grab loot and create your own unique online superstar as you rise through the ranks of a spectacular e-sport championship. ‘We’ve got so much experience with driving games at our studio, but in a race there’s only ever one winner.’ said Craig Howard, Creative Director at Lucid Games. ‘We wanted to make a game that more than one person can win, a true team game and one that rewards tactics as much as reactions’

Switchblade is set to release sometime in 2018 on the PlayStation 4 and PC.