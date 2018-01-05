Call of Duty: WWII and Destiny 2 Top the Most Downloaded PlayStation Games in 2017

Sony had a bit of fun on the PlayStation Blog today, revealing the most downloaded PlayStation games in 2017, along with a few other categories, like which themes were the post popular. There are definitely some interesting trends to note in these statistics.

Activision had a strong year, and despite releasing in the latter half of 2017, managed to take the top two spots with Call of Duty WWII and Destiny 2. Grand Theft Auto V remains as popular as ever, and Friday the 13th somehow managed to crack the top three most downloaded PS4 games of 2017.

Five out of the ten most downloaded add-ons were for Call of Duty, really highlighting the strength of the series. The most downloaded theme was the Legacy Dashboard Theme that recreates the PS2 dashboard with surprising accuracy. It was followed by a Friday the 13th theme, yet another surprising showcase of how popular that game was.

PlayStation VR’s most downloaded titles largely came from releases that have been out for a while, but Skyrim VR came in with fury and managed to rank at number six, despite being released at the end of November. Star Wars: Battlefront II made one of the lists, but not the one you may think. The classic 2005 Battlefront II game was the ninth most downloaded game on Vita (the 2009 PSP re-release). It’s also interesting to note that Sony left off stats for the PS3 downloads in 2017.

You can check out the full lists of all of the categories below. Remember that these stats are based strictly on downloads from the PlayStation Store, not on revenue.

Most Downloaded PS4 Games in 2017

Call of Duty: WWII Destiny 2 Friday the 13th: The Game Horizon Zero Dawn Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K18 Rocket League Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Madden NFL 18 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Most Downloaded PS4 Add-Ons in 2017

Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds Battlefield 1 Premium Pass Black Ops III – The Giant Zombies Map Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – DLC1 Sabotage Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack

Most Downloaded PS4 Themes in 2017

Legacy Dashboard Theme Friday the 13th: The Game Theme For Honor Dynamic Theme Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ops Theme Assassin’s Creed Origins – Dynamic Theme The Last of Us Part II Stop Sign Theme The Last of Us Outbreak Day Theme Blue-eyed Wolf Theme Rasta Reggae Skull HiQ Dynamic Theme Skeleton Dance HiQ Dynamic Theme

Most Downloaded PSVR Games in 2017

Job Simulator Superhot VR PlayStation VR Worlds I Expect You To Die Batman: Arkham VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Fruit Ninja VR Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Driveclub VR

Most Downloaded PS Vita Games in 2017

God of War: Collection PS Vita Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom Jak and Daxter Collection Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition Persona 4 Golden Salt and Sanctuary Need for Speed Most Wanted Ratchet & Clank Collection Star Wars: Battlefront II PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale

Most Downloaded PS Classics in 2017

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Bully Twisted Metal: Black Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Destroy All Humans! 2 The Warriors Destroy All Humans! Psychonauts Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

What do you think of these lists? Did your downloads contribute to any of them? Let us know what surprises you see (or don’t see) on the mot downloaded PlayStation games of 2017.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]