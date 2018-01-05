Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Rated Teen for “Large Amounts of Cleavage”

Street Fighter has never been a series that has dressed its characters modestly, and it seems like nothing will be altered in the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection. The rating reveals that “some female fighters wear revealing outfits that expose large amounts of cleavage,” and that one of the still-images depict “a woman with large portions of her buttocks exposed.”

View the full Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection ESRB rating below:

This is a compilation of twelve games from the Street Fighter fighting game series. Players engage in one-on-one combat with an international cast of human and human-like characters. Players mostly kick, punch, and use special abilities (e.g., fireballs, flying moves, electrical strikes) to deplete the opposing player’s life meter. Some characters also use weapons such as batons, claws, and knives to inflict damage. Battles are accompanied by cries of pain and frequent impact sounds. Defeated characters are sometimes depicted in still-image screens with blood stains on their faces and/or bodies; one sequence depicts drips of blood on the screen as a character is attacked. Some female fighters wear revealing outfits that expose large amounts of cleavage; one still-image depicts a woman with large portions of her buttocks exposed. One stage of fighting depicts several barrels of beer, a drunken man in the background, and beer flowing from an open spigot.

12 titles will be involved in the 30th Anniversary Collection, including:

Street Fighter

Street Fighter II

Street Fughter II Champion Edition

Street Fighter II Hyper Fighting

Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers

Super Street Fighter II Turbo

Street Fighter Alpha Warriors’ Dreams

Street Fighter Alpha 2

Street Fighter Alpha 3

Street Fighter III

Street Fighter III 2nd Impact Giant Attack

Street Fighter III 3rd Strike

Four of those titles – Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter II: Turbo, Street Fighter Alpha 3, and Street Fighter III: Third Strike – will have online play enabled. Capcom has detailed the online aspects of the game a bit more, revealing that players will also be able to gather up four friends and join a lobby where they can play against the CPU while waiting for their next match, which Capcom calls a throwback to the days of waiting for someone else to challenge you in an arcade.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection releases May 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

[Source: ESRB]